Beal finished with 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 132-118 loss to the Kings.
Beal has scored at least 20 points in three games in a row and eight of his last nine, and he is going through one of his most productive stretches of the 2022-23 season. The veteran guard is averaging 24.3 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field across 10 March appearances.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses just two shots in big win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong run continues•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Top distributor in 24-point outing•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in 32 against Pistons•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Paces scoring with 33 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Sneaky double-double in loss•