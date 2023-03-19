Beal finished with 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 132-118 loss to the Kings.

Beal has scored at least 20 points in three games in a row and eight of his last nine, and he is going through one of his most productive stretches of the 2022-23 season. The veteran guard is averaging 24.3 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field across 10 March appearances.