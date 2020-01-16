Wizards' Bradley Beal: Goes for 23 points

Beal had 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 loss against the Bulls.

Beal has topped the 20-point mark in his two outings following a five-game absence, but his long-range shooting has fallen off a cliff since he has made just 18.2 percent from deep during those two contests. Beal is shooting a career-low 30.9 percent from long range during the current season despite scoring a career-high 27.6 points per game in 2019-20.