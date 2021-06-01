Beal registered 27 points (9-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 43 minutes in Monday's Game 4 win over the 76ers.

Beal emerged as the leading scorer for the Wizards in a game where Russell Westbrook struggled mightily from the floor, but that shouldn't be a surprise considering the star shooting guard ended the regular season as the second-best scorer in the entire Association. Beal has scored at least 25 points in every game of the series thus far, though the efficiency from long range remains a concern since he's made just 20 percent of his three-point attempts despite shooting 46 percent from the field.