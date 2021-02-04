Beal recorded 32 points (11-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Heat.
Beal continued his torrid scoring run and has scored 30 or more points in nine of his last 10 contests. The star guard currently leads the NBA in scoring and took advantage of Russell Westbrook's absence due to rest purposes. Beal has an all-time high fantasy value, but his upside won't be higher than what it currently is playing for the offensively-challenged Wizards.
