Beal had 33 points (13-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Sixers.

As usual, Beal led the way in the scoring column, and he was the only Wizards player to record more than 16 points. Beal struggled from beyond the arc but hit 12-of-17 attempts from two-point range while knocking down all six of his free throws. Washington will continue to lean heavily on Beal for the rest of the series, which continues with Game 2 on Wednesday night.