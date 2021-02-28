Beal scored 34 points (12-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding eight rebounds, six assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's win over the Timberwolves.

Beal delivered another masterful offensive performance and surpassed the 30-point mark for the fourth time in Washington's last five games. The Wizards have won seven of their last eight contests and Beal has played a pivotal role in the team's uptick in form, as he has scored 30 or more points six times during that eight-game stretch.