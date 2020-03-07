Wizards' Bradley Beal: Goes for 35
Beal had 35 points (13-21 FG, 7-10 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in Friday's win over Atlanta.
Beal continued his torrid scoring spree, scoring at least 26 points for the 21st consecutive game. In that span, Beal is averaging 36.0 points per game on 48.6 percent shooting.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.