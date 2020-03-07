Wizards' Bradley Beal: Goes for 35

Beal had 35 points (13-21 FG, 7-10 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in Friday's win over Atlanta.

Beal continued his torrid scoring spree, scoring at least 26 points for the 21st consecutive game. In that span, Beal is averaging 36.0 points per game on 48.6 percent shooting.