Wizards' Bradley Beal: Goes for 40 points

Beal had 40 points (12-22 FG, 1-5 3PT, 15-18 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 152-133 loss at Atlanta.

Beal has been playing at an extremely high level of late and averaged 35.8 points in four games while making 59.6 points of his shots during the last seven days. He has been Washington's top scoring threat all season long and that shouldn't change moving forward.