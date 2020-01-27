Wizards' Bradley Beal: Goes for 40 points
Beal had 40 points (12-22 FG, 1-5 3PT, 15-18 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 152-133 loss at Atlanta.
Beal has been playing at an extremely high level of late and averaged 35.8 points in four games while making 59.6 points of his shots during the last seven days. He has been Washington's top scoring threat all season long and that shouldn't change moving forward.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...