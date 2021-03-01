Beal dropped 46 points (16-29 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 39 minutes of Sunday's loss to the Celtics.

Beal had a chance at the end to win it but ended up missing the shot. He still managed to register his fourth 40-point performance while getting to the free throw line over 10 times for the eighth time this season. Beal has been on fire shooting the ball, hitting over 50 percent in six straight contests while taking at least 20 shots in five of those six outings.