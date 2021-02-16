Beal went for 37 points (14-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes during the Wizards' 131-119 victory over the Rockets on Monday.

Beal has now scored more points than he's had minutes played in back-to-back games. He's done that eight times now for the season. Beal led the Wizards' scoring attack that saw seven players score in double figures, though the next closest player was Davis Bertans with 18 points. Since his seven-point performance, Beal has four 30-point outings in five games and is averaging 32.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field.