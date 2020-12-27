Beal tallied 39 points (14-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-13 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in Saturday's loss to Orlando.
Any concern about Beal losing shot attempts to Russell Westbrook has proven to be unfounded as the former has totaled 46 field-goal attempts through two games to Westbrook's 41. Beal has been efficient with his tries thus far, converting at a 54.3 percent rate from the field and going 5-of-13 from beyond the arc. He looks to be putting together another stellar season in his ninth NBA campaign.
