Beal went for 45 points (20-37 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) in Monday's overtime loss to the Spurs.

Beal put up a fairly bizarre line, as far as 45-point games go, as he did not hit a three-pointer and only worked his way to the line five times in 42 minutes. Nonetheless, Beal was as aggressive as he's been all year, tying his season high of 20 made field goals, which he initially set during his 60-point eruption against Philadelphia back on Jan. 6. Beal now has six 40-plus-point efforts on the season, and he's scored at least 30 points in eight of his last nine games.