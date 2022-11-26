Beal (quadriceps) is will play and start in Friday's game against the Heat.
Beal drew a questionable tag after a one-game absence, but will ultimately get the green light. Barring any setbacks, the Wizards' star guard figures to take on his usual workload in the backcourt.
