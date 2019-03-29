Wizards' Bradley Beal: Good to go vs. Utah
Beal (rest) will play Friday night against the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
It looked as though Washington was going to give Beal the night off, but he'll start Friday. The Wizards' coaching staff may begin to cut back on his minutes down the home stretch in an effort to give the younger guys on the team a chance to play, especially after Washington was eliminated from playoff contention.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Could be rested Friday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Spearheads team again•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 27 in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Stifled in loss to Jazz•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Second straight 40-point game•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Huge night wasted against Hornets•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.