Wizards' Bradley Beal: Good to go vs. Utah

Beal (rest) will play Friday night against the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It looked as though Washington was going to give Beal the night off, but he'll start Friday. The Wizards' coaching staff may begin to cut back on his minutes down the home stretch in an effort to give the younger guys on the team a chance to play, especially after Washington was eliminated from playoff contention.

