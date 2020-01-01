Wizards' Bradley Beal: Good to go Wednesday
Beal (calf) will play Wednesday against the Magic, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old missed the last two contests after previously appearing in 194 consecutive games, but he'll make his return to the court Wednesday. Beal is averaging 27.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.6 minutes this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...