Wizards' Bradley Beal: Good to go Wednesday

Beal (calf) will play Wednesday against the Magic, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old missed the last two contests after previously appearing in 194 consecutive games, but he'll make his return to the court Wednesday. Beal is averaging 27.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.6 minutes this season.