Beal is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Nets due to left foot soreness.
Beal fired off a season-high 34 points Friday night against the Trail Blazers and played 32 minutes in the contest, so it's possible the team is debating resting him in the second night of a back-to-back set. Official word on his status should arise ahead of the 6 PM ET tipoff.
