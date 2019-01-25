Wizards' Bradley Beal: Grabs sixth double-double

Beal scored 22 points (8-22 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 loss to the Warriors.

While his poor shooting from beyond the arc didn't help Washington get into the win column, Beal still recorded his sixth double-double of the season and dropped 20-plus points for the ninth time in 10 games in January. Expect the 25-year-old to continue posting career-best numbers down the stretch as the focal point of the Wizards offense.