Wizards' Bradley Beal: Hands out 11 assists Wednesday
Beal finished with 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-104 loss to New Orleans.
Beal handed out a season-high 11 assists Wednesday but scored his lowest points total in over a week. The uncertainty around his future continues to swirl but he has not let that dampen his performances at all. He has demonstrated previously that he has the ability to play more of a facilitation role, a skill that adds another feather to his fantasy bow. He is about as consistent a player as you will find and his value should hold steady no matter his future.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Puts up 32 points in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 20 points in another loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Ties season-high assist total•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Has 20 points in steady effort•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 20 in win over Cavs•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 21 in win over Magic•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.