Wizards' Bradley Beal: Hands out 11 assists Wednesday

Beal finished with 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-104 loss to New Orleans.

Beal handed out a season-high 11 assists Wednesday but scored his lowest points total in over a week. The uncertainty around his future continues to swirl but he has not let that dampen his performances at all. He has demonstrated previously that he has the ability to play more of a facilitation role, a skill that adds another feather to his fantasy bow. He is about as consistent a player as you will find and his value should hold steady no matter his future.