Wizards' Bradley Beal: Hands out 11 dimes in loss

Beal finished with 25 points (8-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 loss to the Spurs.

Beal struggled from the field during Saturday's loss, shooting just 8-of-25 for 32 percent. He did hand out a season-high 11 assists, however, salvaging a rough shooting night. Things are likely to turn around sooner rather than later and Beal should continue to punch out top-10 numbers despite what projects as a disappointing season for the Wizards.