Wizards' Bradley Beal: Hands out 11 dimes in loss
Beal finished with 25 points (8-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 loss to the Spurs.
Beal struggled from the field during Saturday's loss, shooting just 8-of-25 for 32 percent. He did hand out a season-high 11 assists, however, salvaging a rough shooting night. Things are likely to turn around sooner rather than later and Beal should continue to punch out top-10 numbers despite what projects as a disappointing season for the Wizards.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.