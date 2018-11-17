Wizards' Bradley Beal: Has 20 points in steady effort
Beal totaled 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 115-104 loss to the Nets.
Beal scored at least 20 points for the third consecutive game, solidifying himself as arguably the most consistent fantasy player around. His line from night-to-night hovers around the same mark with amazing regularity. Given the Wizards struggles to begin the season, his trajectory is not as clear as it has been the past few seasons. Nonetheless, he still remains an elite top 30 type player and should be on a roster everywhere.
