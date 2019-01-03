Wizards' Bradley Beal: Has team-high 24 points Wednesday

Beal tallied 24 points (9-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 victory over Atlanta.

Beal had another solid game Wednesday, leading the Wizards in scoring with 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting. With John Wall likely to miss the remainder of the season, Beal should assume the alpha role on offense. This will likely result in an uptick in both his scoring and assist numbers.