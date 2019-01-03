Wizards' Bradley Beal: Has team-high 24 points Wednesday
Beal tallied 24 points (9-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 victory over Atlanta.
Beal had another solid game Wednesday, leading the Wizards in scoring with 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting. With John Wall likely to miss the remainder of the season, Beal should assume the alpha role on offense. This will likely result in an uptick in both his scoring and assist numbers.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in game-high 34 in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will play despite illness•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Bounces back scoring Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: First career triple-double•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Keeps rolling Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.