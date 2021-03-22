Beal had 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists and two rebounds in Sunday's loss to Brooklyn.

It's not often that Beal finishes as the team's fourth-highest scorer, but that was the case Sunday with Russell Westbrook (29), Alex Len (20) and Rui Hachimura (20) all reaching the 20-point plateau. Beal's fantasy line, which included six turnovers, was a major letdown after he went for 43 points and five assists in Thursday's win over Utah.