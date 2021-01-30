Beal scored 26 points (10-26 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 6-7 3Pt) and added three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hawks.

Prior to Friday, Beal hadn't scored less than 31 in six consecutive outings. Beal made four of his 10 shots in the fourth quarter with Russell Westbrook getting ejected with just over 10 minutes left to play. Friday also saw Beal haul in a season-low two rebounds and tie his season-low with three assists.