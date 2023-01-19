Beal amassed 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 victory over the Knicks.

Beal was efficient from the field throughout the game, going 4-of-6 for 10 points in the first half before adding another eight points on 3-of-5 shooting over the final two quarters. The shooting guard also chipped in four rebounds and four assists in the contest and didn't appear to show any lingering effects from the hamstring injury which held him out the last five games. He'll look to build off that performance Saturday against the Magic at home.