Wizards' Bradley Beal: Hits five triples in overtime thriller

Beal finished with 25 points (10-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 125-124 victory over Portland.

Another night, another 20 point game for Beal. He continues to be one of the more predictable fantasy options around, totaling 25 points albeit on 25 shot attempts. Beal is locked in as a top 30 player and is someone you don't even need to monitor, other than to check he is healthy. He should continue to see minutes in the mid-thirties and the eventual addition of Dwight Howard (back) will do little to change his stellar production.