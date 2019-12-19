Wizards' Bradley Beal: Hits for 22 against Bulls
Beal scored 22 points (4-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 13-14 FT) while adding seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 110-109 overtime loss to the Bulls.
Despite his rough shooting night, Beal looked like he's won the game at the end of regulation by sinking a jumper with 0.5 seconds left on the clock, but Isaac Bonga fouled Zack LaVine on the ensuing inbounds play and LaVine tied it up at the free-throw line. Beal then missed another chance at a game-winner at the end of OT, leaving his shot just short. The 26-year-old guard has scored 20 or more points in eight of nine December contests, averaging 26.2 points, 6.9 assists, 5.7 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.1 steals on the month to date.
