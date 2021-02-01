Beal recorded 37 points (13-23 FG, 2-5 3PT, 9-9 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes in Sunday's 149-146 win over the Nets.

Beal and Russell Westbrook helped the Wizards pull off a stunning come-from-behind win, as the two guards both hit three-pointers in the final seconds. After a slow start to begin Sunday's game, Beal caught fire in the fourth quarter, providing 22 of the Wizards' 48 points in the final frame. After another big night offensively, Beal enters the upcoming week as the NBA's scoring leader with an average of 34.9 points per game.