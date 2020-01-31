Wizards' Bradley Beal: Huge line following All-Star snub
Beal contributed 34 points (7-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 14-15 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-107 win over the Hornets.
Beal was a man on a mission and was downright dominant in the aftermath of his being left out of the All-Star game. He has scored at least 34 in five straight games, and the six treys were one shy of matching his season high. Beal will try to stay hot during Friday's tilt against the Nets.
