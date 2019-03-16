Wizards' Bradley Beal: Huge night wasted against Hornets
Beal scored a game-high 40 points (15-29 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 45 minutes during Friday's 116-110 loss to the Hornets.
The Wizards' playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, and Beal did everything he could to get his squad a crucial win over one of the teams it's chasing, to no avail. He's scored at least 30 points in nine of the last 18 games, averaging a mammoth 29.5 points, 7.1 assists, 5.8 boards, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.8 steals over that stretch.
