Wizards' Bradley Beal: Impressive two-way effort Wednesday
Beal provided 25 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-16 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-115 win over the 76ers.
Beal eclipsed 10 made free throws just once last season, so Wednesday's game was an outlier in that respect. His defense was also better than usual, as he's never averaged more than 1.2 steals per game in a single season. Both of those factors helped make up for the fact that Beal, who averaged 2.9 made threes per game last season, managed to drill just one of his four attempts. While somewhat odd, it was ultimately an impressive performance on both ends of the floor for the sixth-year shooting guard.
