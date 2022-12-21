Beal finished Tuesday's 113-110 victory over the Suns with 27 points (8-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-14 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes.

After going off for 29 points in his return to action Sunday, Beal put together a strong performance despite scoring only two points in the first half. He's yet to regain his three-point stroke, but Beal is getting his sea legs back with a respectable field goal percentage of 43.5 percent since returning to the floor. He also made several trips to the foul line over the past two games, shooting 81.4 percent over a whopping 27 attempts at the charity stripe.