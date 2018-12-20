Wizards' Bradley Beal: Keeps rolling Wednesday
Beal poured in 28 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 39 minutes Wednesday in the Wizards' 136-118 loss to the Rockets.
While he and his teammates couldn't keep pace with a Rockets offense that knocked down an NBA-record 26 three-pointers, Beal still came through with another big scoring night to the delight of his fantasy managers. Beal has now topped 20 points in 10 straight outings, with the shooting guard remaining effective even while backcourt mate John Wall has flitted in and out of the lineup during that stretch. The high-volume scoring has come with impressive efficiency, with Beal pumping in 27.7 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field, 38.7 percent shooting from three-point range and 78.8 percent shooting from the charity stripe.
