Beal provided 25 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 loss to the Nets.

Beal's recent performances might be overlooked due to Kristaps Porzingis' impressive efforts and Kyle Kuzma's career-best scoring figures, but Beal continues to be the heart and soul of this team. The veteran shooting guard has scored 20 or more points in 10 games in a row and averaged 25.8 points per game in November, shooting 53 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from deep in that span.