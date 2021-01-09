Beal is a late scratch for Saturday's game against the Heat due to health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Beal's contact tracing situation has been tied to Jayson Tatum, with the Celtics and Wizards having played Friday. With Russell Westbrook (quad) also out, the Wizards will have a thin squad. Raul Neto and Jerome Robinson should see minutes increases, as well as plenty of other guards and wings.