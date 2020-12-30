Beal totaled 29 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's

Beal left the game briefly due to a head knock but was ultimately able to return and certainly looked untroubled. Beal has started the season on fire and the addition of Russell Westbrook has done nothing to curtail his fantasy relevance. His assist numbers have taken a predictable hit but on the flipside, he is getting plenty of open looks on the offensive end and his defensive numbers are on the rise.