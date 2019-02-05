Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads all scorers in loss
Beal provided 27 points (11-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Hawks on Monday.
Beal racked up a game-high 27 points, though it wasn't enough to overcome the Hawks on Monday. Beal is the Wizards' go-to man on offense this season, and he'll remain a high-usage player throughout the year.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong numbers in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads scoring attack in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Registers game-high 31 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: 21 points, seven assists in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong play in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Grabs sixth double-double•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...