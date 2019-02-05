Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads all scorers in loss

Beal provided 27 points (11-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Hawks on Monday.

Beal racked up a game-high 27 points, though it wasn't enough to overcome the Hawks on Monday. Beal is the Wizards' go-to man on offense this season, and he'll remain a high-usage player throughout the year.