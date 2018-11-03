Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads all scorers with 27 points

Beal totaled 27 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 134-111 loss to Oklahoma City.

Beal led all scorers, pouring in 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting. The Wizards are in one major slump right now despite the best efforts of Beal. His production is down slightly due mainly to the fact that given the results, his playing time has taken a hit. The Wizards will host the Knicks on Sunday in a game where they will be hoping for a change in fortune. Beal is going to be fine and those who have him on their rosters need not panic at all.