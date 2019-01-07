Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads charge against OKC
Beal scored a game-high 25 points (10-27 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-98 win over the Thunder.
The 25-year-old came up big in what, incredibly enough, was the Wizards' first-ever win in Oklahoma City, as the last time they earned a road victory against the Thunder franchise, the teams were playing in Seattle. Beal is averaging 27.0 points, 5.8 boards, 5.8 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 2.4 steals in five games since John Wall (heel) was lost for the season, and he should remain the focal point of the Washington offense in the second half.
