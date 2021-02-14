Beal scored a game-high 35 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 11-11 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 104-91 win over the Celtics.

While he wasn't quite a one-man show -- four other Wizards scored in double digits, and Russell Westbrook nearly had another triple-double -- Beal poured in 20 more points than any of his teammates. It's the 15th time in 22 games Beal has popped for at least 30, an incredible run of production for the league's leading scorer, and with the Wizards keeping an eye on his workload, there's little reason to think the 27-year-old is about to slow down.