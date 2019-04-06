Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads charge with 25 points

Beal registered 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 31 minutes Friday against San Antonio.

Beal turned in another solid scoring effort, but the Wizards would fall 129-112. Despite being eliminated from the postseason, the 25-year-old guard has continued to produce at a high level. Beal is averaging 25.3 points along with 4.7 dimes over his previous 10 games.