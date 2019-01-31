Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads scoring attack in win
Beal finished Wednesday's game against the Pacers with 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 31 minutes.
Beal once again led his team in scoring and the Wizards managed to snap a two-game losing streak with the help of their star guard's production across the board. The former Florida Gator continues to find success from beyond the arc, knocking down a decent 35.9 percent (14-for-30) of his attempts from the field while also averaging 25.2 points over his previous five contests. He'll take the court next against Milwaukee on Saturday.
