Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads skeleton crew, leaves early
Beal scored 15 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two assists, two rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes during Washington's 132-102 Thursday night loss to the Pistons before leaving with a calf injury.
With the Wizards heavily depleted by injuries, the game got out of hand quickly. Beal tied for the team lead in shots and was the only Wizard starter to reach double-digit scoring. Officially, he left early with a calf injury, but he might not have seen the court regardless with the Wizards getting pummeled. Beal was visibly distraught when Washington was down by 29 in the middle of the third quarter. The Wizards could begin implementing a load management strategy for their star, especially if they resort to a full tank later in the season.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Exits with leg soreness•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 30 points on 38 shots•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 36 to go with full line•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in 37 against Raptors•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Hits for 22 against Bulls•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Majestic performance Monday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.