Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads skeleton crew, leaves early

Beal scored 15 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two assists, two rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes during Washington's 132-102 Thursday night loss to the Pistons before leaving with a calf injury.

With the Wizards heavily depleted by injuries, the game got out of hand quickly. Beal tied for the team lead in shots and was the only Wizard starter to reach double-digit scoring. Officially, he left early with a calf injury, but he might not have seen the court regardless with the Wizards getting pummeled. Beal was visibly distraught when Washington was down by 29 in the middle of the third quarter. The Wizards could begin implementing a load management strategy for their star, especially if they resort to a full tank later in the season.