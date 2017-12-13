Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team in scoring again

Beal recorded 28 points (11-33 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 loss to the Nets.

Beal continues to put up big scoring numbers for the Wizards, adding another 28 points. The team has struggled without John Wall (knee), losing a number of games they would normally be expected to win. Wall could return as soon as tomorrow against the Grizzlies, but until he does, Beal should continue to have free reign to let fly as many times as he wants.