Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team in scoring in vital win

Beal scored 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) in addition to four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 122-103 win over the Raptors.

Beal tied for the team lead in scoring thanks to an efficient shooting night, also finishing tops in minutes played and plus-minus. He connected on four attempts from beyond the arc as Toronto totaled just 10 makes from deep as a team. Beal had totaled just 28 points through the opening two games of the series, so it should come as no surprise that his strong performance in Game 3 helped the Wizards earn their first win. He'll need to continue playing at this level if his team are to maintain hope of an upset.

