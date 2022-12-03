Beal closed with 33 points (12-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Hornets.

Other than a couple crucial turnovers toward the end of the game, Beal had a fantastic night helping lead the Washington comeback in the fourth quarter to almost steal the victory. His 33 points led both teams, and his performance marked the sixth time in seven games he shot at least 50 percent from the field. The three-time NBA All-Star is now averaging 24.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 17 games played this season.