Beal scored a game-high 34 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding nine assists, eight rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 128-107 win over the Suns.
After missing a game due to the league's COVID-19 protocols, Beal continued his huge run to begin the season. With John Wall in Houston and Russell Westbrook (quad) out of action once again Monday, Beal's usage was again through the roof, and he's topped 30 points in three straight starts and six of 10 games overall pushing his scoring average to a league-high 34.9 PPG.
