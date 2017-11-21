Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 23 points in victory
Beal posted 23 points 10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Monday's 99-88 win over the Bucks,
Beal became the second player in NBA histiry to reach 700 3-pointers as he led his team to the win. The former Florisda standout has seen increased production while John Wall (knee) plays through pain in his knee. Currently he is outpacing his 2016 averages in points, assists and steals and is reliable (and often reasonably priced) option in all formats.
