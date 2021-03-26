Beal registered 26 points (8-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists and four rebounds in 39 minutes during Thursday's 106-102 loss to the Knicks.
The 27-year-old has struggled with his shot over the past three games, shooting just 38 percent from the field on 53 shot attempts. On the season, Beal is averaging a career-high 31.7 points on 48 percent field-goal shooting through 40 games. Beal will look to bust out of his mini-shooting slump Saturday at home against the Pistons.
