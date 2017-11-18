Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 26 points in loss

Beal posted 26 points (9-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Friday's 91-88 loss to the Heat.

With John Wall hobbled by a knee injury, Beal took over Washington's offensive attack, and his 26 points were bolstered by five three-pointers. He's averaging an impressive 23 points per game this season and has posted multiple games of 30-plus points. Beal figures to have more success in the short term as John Wall's knee issues appear to be far from over.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories