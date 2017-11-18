Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 26 points in loss
Beal posted 26 points (9-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Friday's 91-88 loss to the Heat.
With John Wall hobbled by a knee injury, Beal took over Washington's offensive attack, and his 26 points were bolstered by five three-pointers. He's averaging an impressive 23 points per game this season and has posted multiple games of 30-plus points. Beal figures to have more success in the short term as John Wall's knee issues appear to be far from over.
