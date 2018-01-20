Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 26 points

Beal had 26 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's 122-112 victory over the Pistons.

Beal led the team once again, finishing with an efficient 26 points on just 12 field goal attempts. He is having another stellar season, putting up numbers very similar to last year. His rebounds have increased from 3.1 to 4.3 this season; a nice addition to his fantasy-friendly game. He will look to continue his scoring barrage in a favorable matchup against the Mavericks on Monday.