Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 26 points
Beal had 26 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's 122-112 victory over the Pistons.
Beal led the team once again, finishing with an efficient 26 points on just 12 field goal attempts. He is having another stellar season, putting up numbers very similar to last year. His rebounds have increased from 3.1 to 4.3 this season; a nice addition to his fantasy-friendly game. He will look to continue his scoring barrage in a favorable matchup against the Mavericks on Monday.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores game-high 26 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 20 points Saturday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Explodes for 34 points in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in team-high 27 points Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Teases triple-double in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 25 points in 40 minutes•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...